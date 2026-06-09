Astros visit the Angels on 3-game road win streak

Houston Astros (31-37, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-42, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Kai-Wei Teng (3-4, 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Walbert Urena (3-4, 2.68 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -123, Angels +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros hit the road against the Los Angeles Angels aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 13-19 record in home games and a 25-42 record overall. The Angels rank sixth in the AL with 77 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Houston is 15-18 in road games and 31-37 overall. The Astros are 15-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Astros have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 RBIs while hitting .231 for the Angels. Vaughn Grissom is 12 for 40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 13 doubles and 22 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 13 for 36 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .259 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (side), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Jack Kochanowicz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Astros: Nick Allen: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Braden Shewmake: 10-Day IL (groin), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yainer Diaz: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Hunter Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press