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Lee leads Giants against the Nationals after 4-hit game

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By AP News

Washington Nationals (34-33, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-40, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (1-0, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Giants: Adrian Houser (2-5, 5.49 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -114, Nationals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals after Jung Hoo Lee had four hits against the Nationals on Monday.

San Francisco has a 12-17 record in home games and a 27-40 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Washington has a 22-13 record in road games and a 34-33 record overall. The Nationals are 25-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee has a .333 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 14 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Bryce Eldridge is 16 for 39 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 RBIs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 9 for 36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .312 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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