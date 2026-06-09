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Vaughn leads Brewers against the Athletics after 4-hit game

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By AP News

Milwaukee Brewers (41-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Athletics (31-35, third in the AL West)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (3-3, 2.74 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -115, Athletics -104; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Athletics after Andrew Vaughn had four hits against the Athletics on Monday.

The Athletics have a 31-35 record overall and an 11-18 record at home. Athletics hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee has gone 20-10 in road games and 41-23 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .340 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has a .285 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 13 doubles and 17 home runs. Zack Gelof is 13 for 39 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

William Contreras has 10 doubles and six home runs for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 9 for 32 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .242 batting average, 6.22 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brian Fitzpatrick: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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