Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
61.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Reds aim to break losing streak in game against the Padres

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Cincinnati Reds (31-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (34-31, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (7-1, 2.05 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Padres: Lucas Giolito (2-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -117, Padres -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a five-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has an 18-18 record at home and a 34-31 record overall. The Padres have a 19-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 31-34 overall and 15-18 on the road. The Reds have a 21-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado ranks third on the Padres with 17 extra base hits (six doubles and 11 home runs). Freddy Fermin is 5 for 25 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

JJ Bleday has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 8 for 29 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Miguel Andujar: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.