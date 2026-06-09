Reds aim to break losing streak in game against the Padres

Cincinnati Reds (31-34, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (34-31, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (7-1, 2.05 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Padres: Lucas Giolito (2-1, 4.86 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -117, Padres -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds, on a five-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has an 18-18 record at home and a 34-31 record overall. The Padres have a 19-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 31-34 overall and 15-18 on the road. The Reds have a 21-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado ranks third on the Padres with 17 extra base hits (six doubles and 11 home runs). Freddy Fermin is 5 for 25 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

JJ Bleday has nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Reds. Matt McLain is 8 for 29 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 2-8, .238 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Miguel Andujar: day-to-day (hamstring), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press