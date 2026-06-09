Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
81.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brewers reliever Brian Fitzpatrick seeks 2nd opinion after getting diagnosed with partial UCL sprain

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever Brian Fitzpatrick is seeking a second opinion after being diagnosed with a partial proximal sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Fitzpatrick got injured while throwing a warmup pitch Friday night in a 9-7 victory at Colorado after getting called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day.

The Brewers offered an update on Fitzpatrick’s situation before their Tuesday night game with the Athletics in Las Vegas.

Fitzpatrick had thrown a scoreless sixth inning in the Friday game at Colorado. He went back out for the seventh inning and got hurt during a warmup pitch.

The 26-year-old Fitzpatrick has gone 0-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five appearances with Milwaukee. He is 3-1 with a 1.13 ERA and one save in 15 games with Nashville.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.