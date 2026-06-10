Nick Martinez goes 7 innings, Ben Williamson and Nick Fortes hit RBI doubles, Rays beat Red Sox 4-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nick Martinez gave up six hits over seven innings, Ben Williamson and Nick Fortes hit RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Martinez (6-2) allowed three runs while striking out two. Kevin Kelly added a hitless eighth, and Bryan Baker pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Ryan Vilade had three hits and scored the Rays’ first run in the fourth inning. Williamson and Fortes each had two hits, and Tampa Bay managed 12 overall while going 5 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Red Sox rookie Payton Tolle (3-3) went six innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out three. His streak of eight consecutive starts with three or fewer runs allowed came to an end.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was 2 for 3 with two runs and Marcelo Mayer drove in two runs with an eighth-inning double that pulled Boston within 4-3.

The Red Sox threatened to tie the game in the eighth but Kelly entered and forced three straight groundouts to escape the inning.

Jarren Duran’s RBI single in the third inning opened the scoring.

The Rays scored three in the fourth inning to take the lead, and added an insurance run in the sixth on Richie Palacios’ single.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.00 ERA) starts in the series finale. Boston has not named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb