Chisholm’s home run leading off the 8th gives Yankees 3-2 victory over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered leading off the eighth inning and the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Spencer Jones also went deep with his first major league home run for the Yankees, who have won three straight and are 10-4 since May 24.

Cleveland’s Angel Martínez had two hits and an RBI. The Guardians have dropped three straight and five of six. They are also 2-6 in their last eight home games.

Chisholm once again used one of Aaron Judge’s bats and drove a full-count slider from reliever Tim Herrin (0-2) into the right-field stands to put the Yankees on top. It was his third homer in his last six games.

Chisholm led off the second with a walk before Jones, the 25th overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft, connected on starter Slade Cecconi’s cutter down the middle of the plate and drove it 443 feet over the center-field wall.

The Yankees’ bullpen pitched five scoreless innings. Camilo Doval (2-0) got the win. Fernando Cruz walked the leadoff hitter in the ninth before striking out the next three for his first save.

Cleveland evened it in the third on RBI hits by Chase DeLauter and Martínez. DeLauter’s single to drive in José Ramírez snapped an 0-for-18 Guardians slump with runners in scoring position.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole gave up two runs and five hits with four strikeouts in five innings. The 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner was making his fourth start this season since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Cecconi allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Up next

Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón (1-2, 2.88 ERA) faces Guardians LHP Parker Messick (6-2, 2.40) in the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer