Burleson homers and drives in 3 to back May as Cardinals blank Mets 7-0 for 5th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burleson homered and drove in three runs Tuesday night to power the surging St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-0 victory over the New York Mets.

Dustin May tossed six solid innings to snap a seven-start winless streak for the Cardinals, who have won five straight games — one shy of their season high.

JJ Westerholt’s two-run double against Freddy Peralta (4-5) sparked a four-run third. Jordan Walker had an RBI double and Lars Nootbaar added a run-scoring groundout later in the inning.

Burleson hit a two-run shot to left field in the fifth before lacing an RBI double off Joey Gerber in the seventh. The three-RBI game was the fifth this season for Burleson, who entered Tuesday tied for seventh in the NL in RBIs.

Iván Herrera had three hits and was plunked twice in five plate appearances. He scored three times. Nathan Church, just off the injured list, also got three hits and robbed Marcus Semien of a two-run double with a basket catch in center field to end the fourth.

May (4-6) allowed four hits and struck out six with one walk. The red-haired right-hander was 0-4 with a 3.86 ERA since his previous win April 21.

A.J. Ewing had two hits for the Mets, who were blanked for the seventh time — one shy of their total from last season.

Francisco Alvarez was 1 for 3 in his return from a right knee injury.

Peralta gave up six runs and struck out five with two walks over six innings.

Up next

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (6-4, 3.96 ERA) starts against Mets opener Austin Warren (1-2, 2.01) in the middle game of the series Wednesday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press