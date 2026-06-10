Marlins break game open with 4 runs in the 8th, beat Diamondbacks 10-6

MIAMI (AP) — Otto Lopez hit a tiebreaking RBI single to start off Miami’s four-run eighth inning and Joe Mack went 4 for 4 and scored three runs as the Marlins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-6 on Tuesday night for their sixth win in seven games.

Lopez’s run-scoring single started a four-hit sequence in the eighth. Javier Sanoja drove in two more runs with a single and Esteury Ruiz followed with a one-run single as the Marlins broke open a 6-all tie.

Mack, at 22 years, 164 days, became the youngest catcher in Marlins history to record four hits in a game. He also became the 13th MLB catcher with 10 runners caught stealing this season — doing so in just 28 games.

Miami jumped out to an early 3-1 lead behind a Xavier Edwards RBI single in the first, a Connor Norby one-run double in the second and a sacrifice fly from Edwards in the third. Liam Hicks and Kyle Stowers added two-run doubles in the sixth for a 6-2 lead.

Pete Fairbanks (1-1) threw a one-hit ninth inning, striking out two.

Max Meyer pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out five. He set a franchise record with 14 starts to begin the season without a loss, also marking the longest such streak in the majors since Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went 17 games from April 9-July 13, 2022.

The Diamondbacks tied the game in the top of the eighth on Ketel Marte’s two-run single. Corbin Carroll grounded out to first base and scored Tommy Troy, tying the game 6-all.

Carroll and Gabriel Moreno each homered for Arizona. Marte added an RBI double in the seventh.

Brandyn Garcia (0-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing four runs on two hits. Zac Gallen worked the first 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out three.

The Marlins joined the Houston Astros as the only teams in the majors to collect six or more doubles in at least four separate games this season.

Up next

RHP Ryne Nelson (2-4, 4.60 ERA) takes the mound for Arizona against RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 10.80 ERA) in the second game of the series Wednesday.

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