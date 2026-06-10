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Braden Montgomery hits 2-run homer in 10th inning of MLB debut to lift White Sox over Braves 6-5

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By AP News
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CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Montgomery hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning of his rousing major league debut to rally the Chicago White Sox past the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Miguel Vargas launched a two-run shot in the third to begin Chicago’s comeback from a 4-0 deficit against the Braves, who have the best record in the majors at 45-22. Montgomery made it 4-3 with an RBI single in the fourth, and Jacob Gonzalez tied it with a run-scoring single in the seventh.

The second-place White Sox (35-31) moved within a half-game of scuffling Cleveland atop the AL Central.

Matt Olson homered twice in the first three innings for Atlanta, accounting for three runs. Mauricio Dubón put the Braves up 5-4 in the top of the 10th with an RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom half, Montgomery connected on an 0-1 changeup from closer Raisel Iglesias (0-1) and sent it 343 feet over the left-field wall to send the Rate Field crowd into a frenzy.

Automatic runner Andrew Benintendi scored from third ahead of Montgomery.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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