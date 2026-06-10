Jazz Chisolm Jr. drives in 3 runs, Yankees topple Guardians 8-4 to finish off 3-game sweep

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jazz Chisolm Jr. drove in three runs, Carlos Rodón shook off a leadoff homer to pitch six solid innings and the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep over Cleveland by beating the Guardians 8-4 on Wednesday.

José Caballero had two RBIs as the Yankees stopped Cleveland’s streak of not being swept at 31 consecutive series, ending the longest current stretch in the AL. The Guardians hadn’t been swept since losing three to Texas in August 2025.

Chisolm, who homered in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s win after some Cleveland fans taunted him with “over-rated!” chants, tripled in two runs in the first off rookie Parker Messick (6-3).

New York improved to 11-4 since May 24 and swept the Guardians at Progressive Field for the first time since 2007.

Cleveland has dropped six of seven.

Rodón (2-2) gave up a homer to Angel Martinez on his second pitch before settling in. The left-hander allowed four hits while improving to 11-5 in his career vs. Cleveland. It was only his sixth start since undergoing offseason elbow surgery.

The Yankees broke a 3-all tie with three runs in the sixth to chase Messick.

Trent Grisham tripled with one out after successfully challenging a called third strike. Caballero followed with a foul fly to left and Grisham scored ahead of David Fry’s off-target throw home with an evasive headfirst slide.

Chisolm’s two-run triple highlighted a three-run second when the Yankees capitalized on two Guardians errors.

With a runner at first, Messick fielded Caballero’s bunt but threw wildly past first. Chisolm followed with a liner off the base of the wall in right before scoring when second baseman Travis Bazzana botched a grounder.

Up next

Yankees: Stay on road, open three-game series in Toronto with RHP Ryan Weathers (2-4, 3.86 ERA) starting Friday.

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (1-7) starts Friday’s opener of a three-game home series against Detroit.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By TOM WITHERS

Associated Press