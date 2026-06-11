Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jose Siri’s walk-off single lifts Angels to 3-2 win over Astros in 10 innings

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Astros Angels Baseball

Astros Angels Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jose Siri hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning, Mike Trout and Logan O’Hoppe homered, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Angels starter Reid Detmers retired his first 15 batters before Shay Whitcomb homered leading off the sixth. Chase Silseth replaced Detmers to begin the eighth and gave up a leadoff homer to Cam Smith that tied it 2-all.

Houston nearly took the lead in the ninth. Yordan Alvarez singled with two outs and Christian Walker followed with a double that appeared to score Alvarez. But the Angels challenged the safe call at home plate and it was overturned following a replay review.

Bryan Abreu (2-3) came on for the Astros in the 10th and pinch-hitter Donovan Walton hit a leadoff single that moved automatic runner Nick Madrigal from second base to third. Siri, facing one of his former teams, then hit an 0-2 pitch to left field to drive in Madrigal.

Ryan Zeferjahn (3-3) worked a scoreless inning for the win.

Trout launched his 15th homer to open the scoring in the first, and O’Hoppe’s drive with two outs in the fifth made it 2-0.

Peter Lambert allowed two runs and five hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings for Houston.

Detmers permitted only one hit over seven innings. He struck out nine and walked none. The left-hander is third in the American League with 97 strikeouts and has given up three or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine starts.

Alvarez extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Up next

Houston begins a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday night.

Los Angeles hosts Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game set Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.