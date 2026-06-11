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2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers’ rotation against the Guardians

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By AP News
Tigers Skubal Baseball

Tigers Skubal Baseball

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DETROIT (AP) — Two-time reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will return to Detroit’s starting lineup Saturday against Cleveland.

Manager A.J. Hinch made the announcement Thursday, adding that right-hander Casey Mize could return Sunday if he completes another bullpen session later Thursday.

Skubal, meanwhile, appears ahead of schedule. The Tigers announced in early May that their 29-year-old ace would require arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. The procedure, called a NanoNeedle scope, took place nearly five weeks ago. Skubal made one rehab start, allowing two hits over five shutout innings for Detroit’s High-A affiliate.

Prior to landing on the injured list, Skubal had a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts. He allowed 35 hits and 13 earned runs over 43.1 innings. He last pitched for the Tigers on April 29.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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