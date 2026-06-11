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Tigers hit 6 homers in 11-0 rout of Twins

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By AP News
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Twins Tigers Baseball

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DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit one of Detroit’s six homers and the Tigers rolled to an 11-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Colt Keith, Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene, Zach McKinstry and Wenceel Pérez also went deep for Detroit.

Leading 2-0, Torkelson hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning for his 10th of the season.

Torres made it 5-0 in the fifth before Keith hit a two-run shot for his first of the year in the sixth.

Greene in the seventh and McKinstry added solo shots before Pérez capped the surge with a two-run shot to left-center in the eighth.

Kevin McGonigle hit a leadoff double in the first and scored on Greene’s sacrifice fly.

Tigers starting Keider Montero (3-4) allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one in 6 1/3 innings.

Zebby Matthews (2-4) gave up nine hits, including three homers, and seven runs. He struck out four and walked one.

Up next

RHP Jack Flaherty (1-7, 5.31 ERA) will start for the Tigers against Cleveland on Friday against Tanner Bibee (1-7, 4.09).

RHP Joe Ryan (4-3, 3.07) will start for the Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. RHP Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.42) will start for the Cardinals.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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