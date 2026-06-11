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Dodgers place 3-time All-Star catcher Will Smith on the injured list with neck inflammation

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By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed catcher Will Smith on the 10-day injured list Thursday with neck inflammation.

The Dodgers made the move with the three-time All-Star before facing the Pittsburgh Pirates in the finale of a three-game series. The team purchased the contract of Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The move with Smith was retroactive to Monday. The Dodgers expect him to return when eligible next Thursday.

Dalton Rushing will handle the bulk of the catching duties while Smith is sidelined. Smith is hitting .249 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 52 games.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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