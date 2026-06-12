Alonso HR, Rutschman’s 3 RBIs carry Orioles past Mariners 7-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pete Alonso homered to cap a six-run third inning against Bryan Woo, and the Baltimore Orioles withstood three homers by the Seattle Mariners in a 7-5 victory Thursday night.

Adley Rutschman drove in three runs and Colton Cowser hit a solo shot to help the Orioles salvage a split of the four-game series with the AL West-leading Mariners.

Cole Young, Luke Raley and Dominic Canzone homered for Seattle. All three drives were off Kyle Bradish, who hadn’t given up more than two homers in his previous 80 major league starts.

Bradish lasted only four innings. He was replaced by Tyler Wells (1-1), who pitched three hitless innings.

Grant Wolfram retired Colt Emerson with two on and two outs in the eighth, and Andrew Kittredge worked the ninth for his first save.

Young started the slugfest by hitting the third pitch of the game over the right-field wall, his first career leadoff homer.

Woo (5-5) retired the first six Baltimore batters before Cowser went deep leading off the third. After Woo let in a run with a bases-loaded wild pitch, Rutschman hit a two-run double and Alonso sent Woo’s next pitch deep into the left-field seats for a 6-1 lead.

Raley hit his 14th homer after Randy Arozarena drew a leadoff walk in the fourth, and Canzone followed with a shot to right. It was the first time this season that Seattle hit back-to-back home runs.

Julio Rodriguez tacked on an RBI single to get Seattle to 6-5, but Rutschman countered with a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Up next

The Mariners take a short trip south to Washington, where Bryce Miller (2-0, 1.33 ERA) faces the Nationals on Friday night.

The Orioles host San Diego and former teammate Manny Machado on Friday night.

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AP MLB: MLB ‘ Latest News, Stats, and Scores

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press