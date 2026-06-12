Athletics play the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (26-43, fifth in the NL West) vs. Athletics (33-35, third in the AL West)

Las Vegas; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD; Athletics: Gage Jump (2-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -191, Rockies +159; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Colorado Rockies to begin a three-game series.

The Athletics have a 33-35 record overall and a 13-18 record at home. The Athletics rank eighth in MLB play with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Colorado has gone 12-23 on the road and 26-43 overall. The Rockies have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .396.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 10 for 35 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 29 extra base hits (11 doubles and 18 home runs). Brett Sullivan is 7 for 16 with three home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .248 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .270 batting average, 7.90 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brent Rooker: day-to-day (knee), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake McCarthy: day-to-day (illness), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press