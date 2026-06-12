White Sox host the Dodgers on 7-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-25, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-31, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (3-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); White Sox: Anthony Kay (5-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -145, White Sox +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep a seven-game home win streak going when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chicago has a 22-11 record in home games and a 36-31 record overall. The White Sox have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .327.

Los Angeles has a 44-25 record overall and a 22-13 record on the road. The Dodgers have the top team on-base percentage in the majors at .346.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Meidroth has 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBIs for the White Sox. Miguel Vargas is 11 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages leads the Dodgers with 15 home runs while slugging .519. Shohei Ohtani is 18 for 41 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Noah Schultz: 15-Day IL (knee), Austin Hays: 60-Day IL (calf), Munetaka Murakami: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Leasure: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (knee), Justin Wrobleski: day-to-day (hamstring), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press