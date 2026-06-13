Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
93.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Henderson hits 100th career homer to help the Orioles beat the Padres

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Padres Orioles Baseball

Padres Orioles Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit his 100th career home run in a three-hit night, Samuel Basallo also homered and the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Diego Padres 7-3 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.

Henderson’s 386-foot solo shot in the fourth inning moved him into a tie with Cal Ripken Jr. for homers by an Oriole before turning 25. Henderson trails Boog Powell (127), Manny Machado (121) and Eddie Murray (111).

Shane Baz (4-6) went five innings, allowing six hits and three runs (two earned). Anthony Nunez, Keegan Akin, Yennier Cano, and Andrew Kittredge limited the Padres to a hit in four scoreless innings of relief.

The O’s scored three runs in both the first and second innings, with Basallo’s two-run homer making it 3-1 in the first.

Jackson Holliday and Adley Rutschman each hit sacrifice flies, and Pete Alonso had a two-run single. Tyler O’Neill went 2 for 4.

For the Padres, Gavin Sheets had a first-inning two-run double and Fernando Tatis Jr. added an RBI single in the second. They were 4 for 14 with runners in scoring position, and left eight on base.

Griffin Canning (0-5) allowed six hits and seven runs in five innings, striking out six and walking five.

Up next

Orioles RHP Trey Gibson (1-1, 4.24 ERA) was set to start opposite Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (5-4, 3.63) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.