Dunn’s error leads to 3-run 9th, Diamondbacks beat Reds 5-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Blake Dunn dropped a fly ball in the ninth inning to allow the go-ahead run to score in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

With runners on first and second and two outs, Geraldo Perdomo’s fly ball to left went off Dunn’s glove for an error, and Gabriel Moreno scored to make it 3-2. Jordan Lawlar drove in two more runs with a single.

Lawlar, who was reinstated Friday after missing 61 games with a fractured right wrist, crashed into the center field wall to rob Matt McLain of an extra-base hit in the fourth.

Paul Sewald had his 16th save in 17 chances for Arizona. Kevin Ginkel (2-2) got the win. Brock Burke (2-3) took the loss.

The Reds have dropped seven of eight and 11 of 14.

Eduardo Rodriguez threw 40 pitches in the first inning with three walks but the Reds didn’t score despite loading the bases with one out.

Noelvi Marte led off the second with his first home run of the season to put the Reds ahead 1-0. It was Marte’s first home run since Sept. 24, 2025, after a 40-game stint at Triple-A this season.

Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly in the third inning tied it at 1 and snapped a 21-inning scoreless streak for the Diamondbacks.

Rodriguez pitched 2 2/23 innings with one earned run allowed and five walks on 85 pitches.

Lawlar was hit by a pitch from Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo and scored the tying run on LuJames Groover’s single in the sixth.

Lodolo allowed two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings with a walk and five strikeouts and hit three batters.

The Diamondbacks had the bases loaded in the eighth but Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson won an ABS challenge and Ketel Marte was called out on strikes to end the inning.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.43) was set to face LHP Andrew Abbott (4-4, 4.10) on Saturday.

___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press