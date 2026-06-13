Bo Bichette’s grand slam, homer and 6 RBIs lead Mets past Braves 7-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a grand slam and a solo homer and matched a career high with six RBIs, leading the New York Mets to a 7-5 win over the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Bichette last drove in six runs in a game on Aug. 4, 2025, as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette hit both his homers, a 383-foot solo shot in the first and a 341-foot slam to right in the second, off Braves starter Spencer Strider (4-2), who left with right elbow and shoulder soreness after facing one batter in the fourth inning. Manager Walt Weiss said after the game Strider will undergo imaging.

Bichette’s seventh homer of the season came before Juan Soto’s solo shot in the first. After his grand slam with two out in the second, Bichette lofted a run-scoring sac fly in the fourth.

Cionel Perez (3-3), the first of four Mets relievers to follow Nolan McLean, was credited with the win after allowing one run in 1 1/3 innings. McLean allowed two runs and struck out six in four innings, but walked four and threw 93 pitches, including 42 in the second.

Devin Williams allowed Eli White’s infield RBI single before getting the final four outs for his 10th save — and his first of longer than three outs since May 28, 2023.

Dominic Smith, Mike Yastrzemski and Ozzie Albies had RBI singles, and Matt Olson homered for the Braves, who dropped their third straight. Atlanta leads the NL East and boasts the best record in baseball at 45-24.

Strider, whose velocity dipped into the 87-88 mph range while issuing a leadoff walk to MJ Melendez in the fourth, allowed a season-high seven runs and struck out three.

The start of the game was delayed 76 minutes due to rain.

Up next

Braves LHP Martín Pérez (4-3, 3.02 ERA) was scheduled to start Saturday against LHP Sean Manaea (1-1, 5.02).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press