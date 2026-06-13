Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Michael Busch hits 3-run homer to back Javier Assad’s strong start, Cubs beat Giants 5-1

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Cubs Giants Baseball

Cubs Giants Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Busch hit a three-run homer into McCovey Cove beyond right field in the fifth inning to back Javier Assad’s strong start on the mound, and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Friday night.

Busch’s drive was the 176th splash hit at Oracle Park, 68th by an opponent and fourth by a Cubs player — first since Joc Pederson on June 3, 2021.

Seiya Suzuki broke up a scoreless game with an RBI double in the fourth then scored moments later on Nico Hoerner’s sacrifice fly.

Assad (4-1) struck out five, walked one and allowed three hits over six innings to win his third straight decision spanning seven starts. His throwing error on a pickoff attempt of Bryce Eldridge in the fourth could have been costly but the right-hander stranded Eldridge on third.

Hoby Milner pitched the seventh and Trent Thornton the final two innings, surrendering Eldridge’s one-out homer in the ninth.

Busch greeted reliever Erik Miller with his eighth home run after Chicago put runners aboard on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s double and a leadoff walk by Carson Kelly against Giants starter Landen Roupp (5-7). Roupp was tagged for four runs on four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Chicago won for the third time in its last seven games.

San Francisco had beaten the Cubs 18-3 last Friday then 2-1 in extra innings Sunday — but the Giants dropped to 7-3 overall in the matchups since the start of the 2025 season, outscoring the Cubs 63-35. San Francisco is 6-2 at Oracle Park in the series dating to the beginning of 2024.

Jung Hoo Lee went 0 for 3 and had his career-best 18-game hitting streak snapped — longest by a Giants batter since Angel Pagan hit in 19 in a row from July 31-Aug. 23, 2016.

Up next

RHP Ben Brown (2-2, 1.74 ERA) pitches the middle game for Chicago opposite Giants RHP Trevor McDonald (2-3, 4.15), making his second straight start against the Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.