White Sox host the Dodgers, try to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-26, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-31, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4, 2.68 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); White Sox: Sean Burke (3-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -207, White Sox +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to keep an eight-game home win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chicago is 23-11 in home games and 37-31 overall. The White Sox have an 18-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 22-14 record in road games and a 44-26 record overall. The Dodgers have hit 94 total home runs to rank second in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Vargas has 11 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the White Sox. Tristan Peters is 12 for 32 with seven doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .305 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 46 walks and 40 RBIs. Freddie Freeman is 14 for 39 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Noah Schultz: 15-Day IL (knee), Austin Hays: 60-Day IL (calf), Munetaka Murakami: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Leasure: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Justin Wrobleski: day-to-day (hamstring), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press