Padres look to break road losing streak, face the Orioles

San Diego Padres (35-33, second in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-37, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (5-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Orioles: Trey Gibson (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, five strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles -131, Padres +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres hit the road against the Baltimore Orioles looking to break a six-game road skid.

Baltimore is 22-17 in home games and 34-37 overall. The Orioles have a 5-10 record in games decided by one run.

San Diego has gone 16-14 in road games and 35-33 overall. The Padres have a 21-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Orioles. Pete Alonso is 10 for 37 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 13 doubles, 10 home runs and 29 RBIs for the Padres. Freddy Fermin is 5 for 30 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres: 3-7, .214 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (back), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

Padres: Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press