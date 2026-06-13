Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rays try to end 3-game road slide, play the Angels

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Tampa Bay Rays (40-26, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-42, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Griffin Jax (1-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (7-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -110, Angels -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to end a three-game road slide.

Los Angeles has gone 16-19 at home and 28-42 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 16-17 record on the road and a 40-26 record overall. The Rays have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.92.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 15 home runs while slugging .451. Wade Meckler is 12 for 35 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Rays. Nick Fortes is 10 for 34 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rays: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (calf), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (side), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rays: Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (wrist), Craig Kimbrel: 15-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (groin), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.