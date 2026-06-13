Rays try to end 3-game road slide, play the Angels

Tampa Bay Rays (40-26, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-42, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Griffin Jax (1-4, 4.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (7-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -110, Angels -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to end a three-game road slide.

Los Angeles has gone 16-19 at home and 28-42 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .317 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 16-17 record on the road and a 40-26 record overall. The Rays have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.92.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 15 home runs while slugging .451. Wade Meckler is 12 for 35 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Rays. Nick Fortes is 10 for 34 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rays: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (calf), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (side), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rays: Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (wrist), Craig Kimbrel: 15-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (groin), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press