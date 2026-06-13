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San Diego’s Bogaerts hit on the helmet by a pitch, then exits the game an inning later

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By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — San Diego infielder Xander Bogaerts was hit on the helmet by a pitch in the top of the fifth against Baltimore on Saturday and exited the game an inning later.

Bogaerts was struck on the left side of the head by a 93.5-mph pitch by Orioles starter Trey Gibson. The ball hit his helmet, which went flying off his head, and Bogaerts stayed on the ground for a bit.

After having the area around his left ear examined, he went to first, and Baltimore pulled Gibson from the game. Bogaerts eventually came around to score, giving San Diego a 6-2 lead, then took his spot at shortstop in the bottom of the inning.

Before the bottom of the sixth, however, he was replaced in the field.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

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