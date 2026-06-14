Spencer Horwitz hit by pitch with the bases loaded to lift the Pirates past the Marlins, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Spencer Horwitz was hit by a pitch from Anthony Bender with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 win over Miami on Saturday, ending the Marlins’ six-game win streak.

Bender (1-1) struck out the first two batters of the inning before surrendering singles to Tyler Callihan and Jake Mangum and walking Jared Triolo. On the first pitch following a mound visit, Bender hit Horwitz with a 97 mph sinker to bring home Callihan.

The Marlins, who had won nine of 10 in June, got a leadoff single from Otto Lopez and a walk to Xavier Edwards in their half of the eighth, but Yohan Ramírez (4-2) struck out the next three batters.

Gregory Soto gave up a leadoff single to Esteury Ruiz in the ninth before retiring three straight for his 10th save.

Ryan O’Hearn put Pittsburgh ahead in the first with a one-out single off Lake Bachar through the right side of the infield.

Liam Hicks tied it on a line-drive single with two outs in the third, but Bryan Reynolds gave the Pirates’ a 2-1 lead in the bottom half with an RBI double into the gap in left-center.

Reynolds robbed Heriberto Hernández of a potential tying home run the following inning. Hernández had a called third strike overturned on a successful ABS challenge before sending the next pitch deep to left, backing Reynolds to the wall for a leaping grab.

Hernández tied it 2-all by dropping a single into left field with two outs in the sixth after Mason Montgomery relieved rookie right-hander Bubba Chandler, who allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

Up next

Pirates RHP Paul Skenes (6-5, 2.84 ERA), looking for his first win since May 12, takes the mound in the series finale Sunday against Marlins RHP Max Meyer (6-0, 2.85).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press