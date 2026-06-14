Rafaela’s clutch single sends the Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela’s two-run single snapped a tie in the seventh inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Saturday.

Rafaela’s two-out, two-strike hit off reliever Robby Ahlstrom with the bases loaded gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead and helped them clinch their first series win at Fenway Park since April 6-8 when they took two of three games from Milwaukee. Boston won Friday’s series opener against Texas, 10-1.

The Rangers closed within one in the eighth when Jake Burger hit his 12th home run, but Boston added some insurance in the bottom half courtesy of Jarren Duran’s two-run homer. It was Duran’s 11th of the season.

Pitching for the first time since June 5, Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman got three outs to earn his 14th save. Garrett Whitlock (4-1) worked a perfect seventh and was the second of five relievers used by Boston.

Texas leadoff batter Wyatt Langford finished with three hits and an RBI. Rangers right-hander Cole Winn (2-2) gave up two hits in the seventh and took the loss.

Mickey Gaspar and Wilyer Abreu each had an RBI single to help Boston build a 2-1 lead in the third.

Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walking two.

Texas ace Jacob deGrom went six innings and left with the game tied at 2. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner had five strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk.

The Rangers were without All-Star shortstop Corey Seager for the second straight game. He was deemed day-to-day by manager Skip Schumaker. Seager’s absence can be traced back to a collision at the plate Thursday against Kansas City.

Up next

The three-game series concludes Sunday night with Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-7, 4.26) opposing LHP Connelly Early (5-4, 3.30).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BRENDAN McGAIR

Associated Press