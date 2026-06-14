J.T. Realmuto hits 3-run homer in 5-run 6th and Phillies hold off Brewers 9-8

MILWAUKEE (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies scored five times in the sixth inning before holding on for a 9-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Bryson Stott put the Phillies ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Realmuto followed with his fourth home run this season, and Bryce Harper added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Edmundo Sosa homered early as the Phillies opened a 3-0 lead. Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Jackson Chourio homered twice and went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for Milwaukee.