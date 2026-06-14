Tyler Soderstrom sends A’s past Rockies 7-5 for 4th straight comeback victory in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tyler Soderstrom delivered a go-ahead double in the sixth inning and the Athletics beat the Colorado Rockies 7-5 on Saturday night for their fourth straight comeback victory.

Zack Gelof had a two-run homer and Alika Williams went 3 for 3 with a walk for the A’s (35-35), including a tying single in the sixth.

Brett Sullivan homered and drove in two runs for the Rockies, who have dropped three in a row and seven of nine. Colorado has the worst record in the majors at 26-45.

The A’s are playing this week at Las Vegas Ballpark, site of their Triple-A affiliate, in their future home city — where the big league club plans to move into a new stadium in 2028.

Colorado led 5-4 before the Athletics scored three runs with two outs in the sixth.

Williams singled home Gelof to tie it, and Soderstrom doubled in Williams. After two walks loaded the bases, pinch-hitter Carlos Cortes was hit by a pitch to make it 7-5.

Jose Suarez (1-2) worked 1 2/3 innings in relief for the win, and Elvis Alvarado struck out two in a perfect ninth for his second save.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-7) was charged with six runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Jacob Wilson’s two-run single in the first gave the Athletics a 2-0 lead. Sullivan homered leading off the third and Troy Johnston tied it with an RBI single in the fourth.

Gelof launched a two-run homer in the bottom half, but the Rockies countered with three runs in the fifth. Sullivan had a sacrifice fly, Sterlin Thompson scored on a passed ball and TJ Rumfield doubled home a run.

Joey Estes, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A, went 4 1/3 innings in his first major league game this season. He became the 10th starting pitcher the A’s have used over their last 18 games.

Up next

Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4, 4.08 ERA) faces LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-6, 4.68) in the series finale Sunday.

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