Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pete Crow-Armstrong homers on 1st pitch of the game in the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Giants

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Cubs Giants Baseball

Cubs Giants Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong homered on the first pitch of the game and the Chicago Cubs hit two more home runs in a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Crow-Armstrong connected off Trevor McDonald (2-4) for his 12th home run of the season, a shot to center. He also doubled and singled in five at-bats.

Ben Brown (3-2) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings for Chicago.

Ian Happ and Pedro Ramírez hit solo homers in the fifth to make it 6-1.

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki left because of discomfort in his right knee in the bottom of the fourth after trying to field a fly ball.

Up next

Cubs RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 5.19 ERA) was set to oppose RHP Logan Webb (3-4, 3.88) on Sunday in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KENZO FUKUDA
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.