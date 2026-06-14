Pete Crow-Armstrong homers on 1st pitch of the game in the Cubs’ 6-1 win over the Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pete Crow-Armstrong homered on the first pitch of the game and the Chicago Cubs hit two more home runs in a 6-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Crow-Armstrong connected off Trevor McDonald (2-4) for his 12th home run of the season, a shot to center. He also doubled and singled in five at-bats.

Ben Brown (3-2) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings for Chicago.

Ian Happ and Pedro Ramírez hit solo homers in the fifth to make it 6-1.

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki left because of discomfort in his right knee in the bottom of the fourth after trying to field a fly ball.

Up next

Cubs RHP Colin Rea (5-2, 5.19 ERA) was set to oppose RHP Logan Webb (3-4, 3.88) on Sunday in the series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KENZO FUKUDA

Associated Press