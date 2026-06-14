Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki leaves game against Giants with right knee discomfort

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki left in the bottom of the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night due to right knee discomfort.

Suzuki was hurt while attempting to make a reaching catch on a flyball from Matt Chapman, coming up limping and grabbing at his right leg. Suzuki was replaced by right fielder Matt Shaw.

“Once I realized I couldn’t get the ball, I stopped,” Suzuki said, describing the play postgame through a translator. “And then when I stopped, it’s kind of similar to what happened previously, where it felt like my knee kind of moved. … When I took that step, it just felt like my body moved forward.”

Suzuki, who is in the final season of a five-year, $85 million contract, got hurt on March 14 while playing for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. He sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on a steal attempt.

But Suzuki said this latest right knee discomfort did not feel similar pain-wise to the injury he experienced in the WBC.

“Not to that extent,” Suzuki said. “It felt like my body was surprised. Had a reaction because it was something you don’t usually feel.”

Cubs manager Craig Counsell did not express too much concern for Suzuki long term, saying initial reports after Suzuki left the game were “positive.” Regardless, Chicago will wait to see how Suzuki feels before determining any lineup decisions.

“I’m wishing it’s not a big deal,” Suzuki said. “Wake up tomorrow, see how everything feels. And if I can go from there, go for it. And if not, (we’ll)see how it goes.”

Before leaving, Suzuki went 1 for 2 with an RBI single and a walk. He is batting .252 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs after starting the season on the injured list.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By KENZO FUKUDA

Associated Press