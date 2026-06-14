Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Giants

Chicago Cubs (37-34, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (28-43, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Ryan Rolison (5-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (3-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -122, Giants +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to keep a three-game win streak intact when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 28-43 record overall and a 13-20 record in home games. The Giants have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

Chicago has a 37-34 record overall and a 17-19 record in road games. The Cubs have hit 83 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Cubs have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Schmitt has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 38 RBIs while hitting .272 for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 18 for 42 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has a .263 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 11 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 11 for 32 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Seiya Suzuki: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press