Angels take on the Rays after Adell’s 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (40-27, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (29-42, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Casey Legumina (2-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -115, Angels -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Tampa Bay Rays after Jo Adell’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 17-19 at home and 29-42 overall. The Angels are 16-28 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tampa Bay has a 16-18 record in road games and a 40-27 record overall. The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.97.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 10 doubles and 15 home runs for the Angels. Wade Meckler is 10 for 33 with five doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .325 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 46 RBIs. Nick Fortes is 10 for 34 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rays: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (side), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rays: Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (groin), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press