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Rockies take road losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

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By AP News

Colorado Rockies (26-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Athletics (35-35, second in the AL West)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-6, 4.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -157, Rockies +130; over/under is 14 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they take on the Athletics.

The Athletics have a 35-35 record overall and a 15-18 record at home. The Athletics have a 14-7 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 12-25 record on the road and a 26-45 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 36 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Athletics. Henry Bolte is 12 for 35 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 29 extra base hits (11 doubles and 18 home runs). Brett Sullivan is 7 for 19 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .258 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 3-7, .262 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rockies: Jake McCarthy: day-to-day (illness), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (hip), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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