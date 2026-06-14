White Sox and Dodgers play in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-32, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-3, 4.70 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); White Sox: Erick Fedde (1-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -192, White Sox +159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago has a 23-12 record in home games and a 37-32 record overall. The White Sox have a 26-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 23-14 record in road games and a 45-26 record overall. The Dodgers lead the NL with 97 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Meidroth has 13 doubles, five home runs and 23 RBIs while hitting .279 for the White Sox. Miguel Vargas is 13 for 40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .305 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 49 walks and 41 RBIs. Max Muncy is 13 for 31 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Noah Schultz: 15-Day IL (knee), Austin Hays: 60-Day IL (calf), Munetaka Murakami: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Leasure: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Teel: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Murray: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Baldwin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Vasil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Justin Wrobleski: day-to-day (hamstring), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press