Montgomery, Antonacci and Meidroth homer in 6-run 6th as White Sox top Dodgers 6-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery, Sam Antonacci and Chase Meidroth homered in Chicago’s six-run sixth inning and the White Sox held on to top the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 on Sunday.

Montgomery added a double and Andrew Benintendi finished with two hits as Chicago won its eighth straight series at home and took a set from the Dodgers for the first time since 2014. It was also the White Sox’s fourth win in their last five overall.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts hit solo homers for NL West-leading Los Angeles. Alex Freeland had two RBIs.

Erick Fedde (2-5), Chicago’s third pitcher, tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Seranthony Dominguez allowed a run on a double and two walks in the ninth, but struck out Freeman with two men on for his 12th save.

The White Sox trailed 1-0 and had one hit before they smacked six straight hits off Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan and reliever Jack Dreyer to open the sixth.

Antonnacci led off with a solo shot to tie it. Miguel Vargas singled and came home on Benintendi’s double to put Chicago ahead 2-1.

Montgomery greeted Dreyer with his 17th homer, a two-run drive that made it 4-1. After Braden Montgomery singled, Meidroth went deep to push Chicago’s lead to 6-1.

Sheehan (3-4) allowed three runs and four hits, striking out eight in five-plus innings. He didn’t allow a hit until Colson Montgomery doubled with two outs in the fourth.

The White Sox opened with pair of left-handers for the first 3 1/3 innings against a Dodgers starting lineup with six left-handed batters, topped by Shohei Ohtani.

Bryan Hudson pitched the first and allowed Freeman’s 11th homer. Sean Newcomb followed with 2 1/3 hitless innings before Fedde took over with one out in the fourth.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts missed the game to attend his daughter’s college graduation.

Up next

Dodgers: LHP Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.47 ERA) faces Tampa Bay RHP Nick Martinez (6-2, 2.43) on Monday in Los Angeles.

White Sox: RHP Davis Martin (9-2, 2.41) starts against Yankees RHP Gerrit Cole (1-1, 2.45) on Tuesday in New York.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press