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Rockies set club record for runs with 23-9 victory over A’s in Las Vegas heat

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By AP News
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LAS VEGAS (AP) — Willi Castro had seven RBIs, Hunter Goodman got five hits and the Colorado Rockies set a franchise record for runs Sunday in a 23-9 victory over the Athletics on a 101-degree afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Goodman and Castro each hit two of Colorado’s six homers. Troy Johnston and TJ Rumfield also went deep for the last-place Rockies (27-45), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Castro finished with four hits, including a grand slam off Scott Barlow in the eighth inning. Goodman drove in four runs and Kyle Karros also had four hits as the Rockies piled up 24 in all — one shy of the team mark established against Houston on Sept. 25, 2011.

The Athletics ended their Las Vegas homestand with a 4-2 record, winning three-game series against Milwaukee and Colorado at the home of their Triple-A affiliate. The big league club plans to move to the city full time in 2028.

Max Muncy and Tyler Soderstrom homered for the A’s (35-36), who had won four straight. Lawrence Butler got three hits and Zack Gelof extended his hitting streak to 18 games.

Tomoyuki Sugano (7-4) got the win despite giving up eight runs and nine hits in five innings. Eiberson Castellano tossed three scoreless innings to earn a save in his major league debut.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs (3-7) allowed eight runs — six earned — and seven hits in four innings.

Colorado scored six times in the fifth to build a 14-6 lead. Goodman homered to begin an outburst capped by Tyler Freeman’s run-scoring triple.

A’s right fielder Carlos Cortes moved to the mound in the eighth and was their most effective pitcher, yielding one run and three hits in the final 1 2/3 innings.

Up next

Rockies: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-8, 7.54 ERA) pitches Monday night at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Athletics: Return home to West Sacramento, California, with J.T. Ginn (4-3, 3.15 ERA) scheduled to face Jared Jones (1-0, 4.73) and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KIRK KERN
Associated Press

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