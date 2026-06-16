Diamondbacks face the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (29-44, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-35, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-5, 4.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-5, 5.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -112, Angels -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona has a 22-14 record in home games and a 37-35 record overall. The Diamondbacks have an 18-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has a 12-24 record in road games and a 29-44 record overall. The Angels have gone 20-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 25 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 10 for 36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell has a .257 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 11 doubles and 10 home runs. Donovan Walton is 10 for 32 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Angels: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (back), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Soriano: day-to-day (leg), Travis d’Arnaud: 60-Day IL (foot), Sebastian Rivero: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Frazier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (side), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yusei Kikuchi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press