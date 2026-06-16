Braves look to keep home win streak alive, host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (29-43, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-25, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Adrian Houser (2-6, 5.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (4-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -164, Giants +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta is 46-25 overall and 22-11 at home. The Braves are second in the NL with 95 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Francisco is 15-23 on the road and 29-43 overall. The Giants have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 19 doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .270 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 11 for 35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with 15 home runs while slugging .510. Matt Chapman is 16 for 32 with five home runs and 18 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 5-5, .291 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press