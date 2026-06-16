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Pirates aim to break road slide, face the Athletics

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By AP News

Pittsburgh Pirates (36-37, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Athletics (36-36, second in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-3, 6.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics -137, Pirates +113; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Athletics.

The Athletics are 36-36 overall and 16-19 at home. Athletics hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has gone 16-18 in road games and 36-37 overall. The Pirates have hit 86 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 19 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 13 for 38 with a double and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Horwitz has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10 for 37 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .289 batting average, 6.92 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 2-8, .225 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (knee), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (the pittsburgh pirates placed rhp wilber dotel on the 15-day injured list.), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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