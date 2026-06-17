Marsh, Bohm and Schwarber homer as Phillies beat Marlins 8-2 behind Luzardo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh, Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber homered, Jesús Luzardo pitched seven strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Tuesday night.

In a matchup of starting pitchers facing their former teams, Luzardo (6-4) was on point. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, and yielded only two runs and five hits while striking out nine.

The same couldn’t be said for Miami’s Tyler Phillips, who gave up all three homers to his former teammates and a two-run triple to Bryson Stott. Phillips (1-2) permitted eight runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.

Marsh hit his ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot, to expand the Phillies’ lead to 5-0 in the second. It was his fourth consecutive game at Citizens Bank Park with a home run.

Bohm, who had an RBI single as well, also hit his ninth homer of the season, crushing a 2-0 sinker from Phillips 447 feet into the left-center seats.

The last time Phillips faced the Phillies last September, he caught a line drive by Bohm to end an inning, and then showing some emotion as he walked off the field, he fired the ball behind him and it went in the direction of Bohm. Phillips later apologized to the Phillies third baseman, saying it was unintentional.

Schwarber reclaimed the major league home run lead when he hit No. 25 off Phillips in the fourth. It’s the ninth time in his career Schwarber has reached 25 homers in a season, including all five seasons he’s played in Philadelphia.

Esteury Ruiz provided the lone runs for the Marlins, hitting a two-run homer off Luzardo in the seventh.

It was the first time the Marlins have lost consecutive games in June.

Up next

The Marlins will start RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-4, 4.25 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series against Phillies RHP Andrew Painter (1-7, 6.43) on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press