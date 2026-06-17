Raynel Delgado drives in 2 in the eighth as the Astros beat the Tigers 4-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Raynel Delgado drove in two runs in the eighth inning in his second major league game to help lift the Houston Astros to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

With Houston down 2-1, Delgado hit a single to center field that sent Yainer Diaz and Cam Smith home.

The Astros added another run later in the inning, after Joey Loperfido ran home on Jeremy Peña’s groundout to first. After review, Peña was ruled safe at first and the run counted.

Diaz returned from the injured list after being out for more than two months with an oblique strain. Starting pitcher Hunter Brown also returned from the injured list after sustaining a shoulder strain in April. Brown pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven. He gave up three hits and walked three, and gave up a run.

Bryan King (2-1) pitched the eighth inning, throwing 11 pitches, seven of them strikes. He walked one and gave up a run. Josh Hader earned his third save of the season, striking out Jake Rogers to end the game.

Hao-Yu Lee hit an RBI single in the second for the Tigers for a 1-0 lead. The Astros tied the game in the fifth after Delgado made it home on a passed ball by Dillon Dingler at the plate. Lee scored on Dingler’s flyout in the eighth.

Kieder Montero (3-5) entered the game in the seventh for the Tigers. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, striking out two, giving up two hits, and one run.

Colt Keith was scratched from the Tigers’ lineup due to a sore right wrist.

Up next

RHP Casey Mize (2-3, 2.27 ERA) is scheduled to make his return from the injured list for the Tigers on Wednesday for the final game of the series. RHP Peter Lambert (5-4, 3.47) will start for the Astros.

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