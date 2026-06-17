Dodgers look to sweep 3-game series over the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (41-29, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-27, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (6-2, 1.06 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -145, Rays +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles is 24-12 at home and 47-27 overall. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.32.

Tampa Bay is 17-20 in road games and 41-29 overall. The Rays have the top team on-base percentage in the AL at .333.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Dalton Rushing is 10 for 35 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Rays. Ryan Vilade is 11 for 34 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rays: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jon Heasley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Scholtens: 15-Day IL (wrist), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (groin), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press