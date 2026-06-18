Stowers homers twice, drives in 5 runs to power the Marlins past the Phillies 12-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Stowers homered twice and drove in five runs and the Miami Marlins avoided a series sweep with a 12-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Stowers hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Phillies starter Andrew Painter, then a solo homer in the sixth for his seventh of the season. He added an RBI double in the second and a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Owen Cassie led off the second inning with his seventh homer of the season after the Phillies had tied the game at 2. It keyed a four-run second inning that included RBI singles from Liam Hicks and Xavier Edwards.

Joe Mack’s two-run homer was his third of the season, leading to a four-run sixth inning for Miami. Jakob Marsee hit his fourth home run of the season in the ninth.

Mack scored three times, and Esteury Ruiz doubled twice and scored two runs.

Sandy Alcantara (7-4) pitched six innings, allowing four runs (two earned). He scattered eight hits, walked one and struck out six, settling in after allowing two runs in each of the first two innings.

Michael Petersen, Tyler Zuber and John King each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

Painter (1-8) continued to struggle. The touted rookie allowed six runs in two innings to raise his ERA to 7.06. He has allowed 14 home runs in 14 starts.

After the game, Painter was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Brandon Marsh and Alec Bohm hit RBI singles in the first inning for the Phillies. Trea Turner, who returned after missing one game with a bruised right wrist, had three hits.

Up next

Marlins: Begin a three-game series Friday at home against San Francisco. Starters had not been announced.

Phillies: Host the Mets for the division rivals’ first meeting of the season. Philly RHP Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.86 ERA) will start against New York LHP Sean Manaea (1-2, 4.78) on Thursday.

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