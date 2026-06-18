Freeman’s go-ahead 2-run homer rescues banged-up Ohtani in Dodgers’ 5-4 win over Rays

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning after the Tampa Bay Rays scored four runs off a banged-up Shohei Ohtani in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-4 win on Wednesday.

Freeman’s 407-foot shot to center off reliever Kevin Kelly (4-3) rescued Ohtani, who trailed 4-2 after giving up five hits and four runs in the fifth.

The Dodgers swept the three-game series, just their second-ever sweep of the Rays and first since August 2013.

Ohtani (7-2) left the mound after six innings and was inserted in the bottom of the inning as a pinch hitter for designated hitter Miguel Rojas. Ohtani grounded out on one pitch to end the inning. It was the only at-bat Ohtani got and the Dodgers lost the DH for the rest of the game.

The blister on Ohtani’s middle finger of his right hand that he had in Pittsburgh last week got bloodied. The two-way superstar was already dealing with left knee inflammation that manager Dave Roberts said before the game wasn’t completely resolved.

Ohtani has allowed seven earned runs in his last two starts against the Pirates and Rays. The right-hander gave up four runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked one, raising his ERA to 1.47.

Alex Vesia got out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth by striking out Cedric Mullins to end the game and earn his third save.

The Dodgers led 2-0 on a pair of two-out RBI singles by Alex Call and Alex Freeland in the fourth.

The Rays went ahead 4-2 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Walls, Yandy Diaz’s RBI single, a fielder’s choice groundout by Junior Caminero and Richie Palacios’ RBI single. It snapped a 20-inning scoreless streak by Dodgers’ pitching.

Rays reliever Garrett Cleavinger came in with the bases loaded and walked Kyle Tucker in the fifth, getting the Dodgers to 4-3.

Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman was hitless with a walk in his season debut after missing nearly three months while recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan gave up two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked five.

Up next

After a travel day, the Rays open a three-game series at Washington on Friday.

After an off day, Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (3-4, 4.76 ERA) starts at home Friday against the Orioles.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer