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Corbin Carroll hits grand slam, E-Rod earns 100th win in D-backs’ 8-1 victory over the Angels

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By AP News
Angels Diamondbacks Baseball

Angels Diamondbacks Baseball

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PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a grand slam, Eduardo Rodriguez earned his 100th career win on the mound and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-1 on Wednesday.

The D-backs won two of three games in the series.

Carroll’s fifth career grand slam landed just over the right field wall, giving the D-backs a 5-1 lead in the second inning. It was the two-time All-Star’s 13th homer of the season.

Rodriguez (6-2) scattered six hits and three walks, giving up just one run over his seven innings. The veteran left-hander struck out five, lowered his ERA to 2.45 for the season and became just the ninth Venezuelan-born pitcher to reach 100 wins in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte added a two-run double while rookie Tommy Troy had two hits — including a triple — and two RBIs. Gabriel Moreno contributed a three-hit day and reached base four times.

Angels left-hander Sam Aldegheri (2-2) lasted just three innings and gave up six runs. Shortstop Zach Neto led off the game with a solo homer. It was Neto’s 15th long ball of the season and second in two days.

Up next

The D-backs host the Twins for a three-game series beginning Friday. Arizona sends RHP Michael Soroka (8-3, 3.11) to the mound while the Twins counter with LHP Connor Prielipp (2-4, 5.26) in the first game.

The Angels travel to face the Athletics in a four-game series starting Thursday. Pitching matchups haven’t been announced.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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