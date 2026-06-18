After placing scheduled starter Max Scherzer on injured list, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 3-0

BOSTON (AP) — Andrés Giménez had two hits, an RBI and three steals, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs and Toronto beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Wednesday night after the Blue Jays placed scheduled starter Max Scherzer on the injured list.

Braydon Fisher got the first four outs after back spasms landed the 41-year-old right-hander on the 10-day IL for the second time this season.

Simeon Woods Richardson (1-7), acquired in a cash deal June 3 after a 0-7 start with the Twins, followed with three shutout innings for the victory. Louis Varland struck out the side in the ninth for his 14th save.

Toronto used seven pitchers to strand 13 baserunners as the Red Sox went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position. Boston left 13 on base in a 6-1 loss in the opener and went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position, although the hit didn’t score a run.

Davis Schneider led off the third with a double off rookie Jake Schneider (1-3) and Giménez followed with a one-out single for the lead. Giménez stole second before George Springer was hit by a pitch, and the pair pulled off a double steal before Guerrero’s groundout made it 2-0.

Giménez singled, stole second and scored on Guerrero’s single in the eighth for the final run.

Bennett allowed two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings, striking out a season-high five. Greg Weissert allowed the other run in an inning of work.

Boston has lost three straight and is 1-39 this season when falling behind by two runs. The Red Sox fall to 12-24 at home — worst in the majors.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage (3-3, 3.78) was set to start Thursday opposite Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (8-1, 3.03).

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