Bellinger and Goldschmidt homer as surging Yankees beat White Sox 10-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit an early homer and finished a triple shy of the cycle, Paul Goldschmidt homered for the third time in four games and the surging New York Yankees used another big inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Wednesday night.

After Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart threw out ceremonial first pitches to continue the celebration for the NBA champion New York Knicks, the Yankees won their fourth straight and for the ninth time in 13 games since losing star slugger Aaron Judge indefinitely to a fractured right rib. New York also equaled its largest lead atop the AL East by moving 3 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay.

Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first off Anthony Kay (6-2), doubled in the third against the left-hander and started a five-run fifth with a single. Bellinger finished with three hits for the fifth time this season.

Goldschmidt capped New York’s big inning with a three-run drive into the right-field seats off reliever Tyler Davis, who entered after Sean Newcomb took a liner hit by Anthony Volpe off his left triceps. Goldschmidt’s homer was his 11th, surpassing his total in 146 games last season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the fifth Yankees player to reach double-digit homers this year when he went deep in the seventh for a 10-3 lead.

José Caballero added a two-run single in the fifth and Volpe hit an RBI triple in the second. Ali Sánchez contributed an RBI single in the second and reached base three times.

Carlos Rodón (3-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings against his former team. The lefty struck out seven and walked one.

Colson Montgomery hit a three-run homer off Rodón in the third to get the White Sox within 4-3. Montgomery also homered in the eighth for his first career multihomer game.

Sam Antonacci homered in the ninth but the White Sox lost their ninth straight game in the Bronx and fell to 5-5 in a challenging stretch of 11 straight against the Phillies, Braves, Dodgers and Yankees.

Kay allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

Up next

Chicago RHP Sean Burke (3-4, 4.15 ERA) faces New York LHP Ryan Weathers (2-5, 4.36) in the series finale Thursday night.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press