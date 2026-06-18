Cubs score 7 runs in the 2nd inning and get homers from Swanson and PCA in 8-6 win over Rockies

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Swanson launched a two-run shot during the Cubs’ seven-run second inning and Crow-Armstrong added his 15th of the season in the fourth to help Chicago take two of three games in the series.

Colorado rookie Sterlin Thompson hit his first two major league home runs. Hunter Goodman and Kyle Karros also went deep for the Rockies.

Javier Assad (5-1) won his second consecutive start, giving up two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. Jacob Webb worked the ninth for his second save.

Sean Sullivan (0-1), making his second career start, was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in four innings.

Matt Shaw got the Cubs going in the second with a two-run triple and Carson Kelly followed with an RBI double to set the stage for Swanson’s first home run since May 18.

Seiya Suzuki added a run-scoring double and Alex Bregman hit a sacrifice fly that made it 7-0.

Thompson had solo shots off Assad in the third and fifth. Goodman hit a two-run homer, his 21st this season, off Ethan Roberts in the eighth. Karros connected off Webb in the ninth.

Up next

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-7, 7.98 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.76) when Pittsburgh comes to Denver to begin a three-game series Friday night.

Cubs: Had not announced a starter for Friday afternoon’s series opener against visiting Toronto.

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